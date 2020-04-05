Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $98.31 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, First Analysis cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.33.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

