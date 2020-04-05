Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $2,553,710,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,067,000 after buying an additional 838,212 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,357,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,802,000 after buying an additional 629,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,054,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,652,000 after buying an additional 421,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,178,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,850,000 after purchasing an additional 248,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,201.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

NYSE:AEP opened at $72.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.42. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

