Fulton Bank N.A. Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,518,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,190,000 after buying an additional 85,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,203,000 after buying an additional 299,251 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,896,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,275,000 after acquiring an additional 466,102 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,534,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,263,000 after acquiring an additional 632,387 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $495,940,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE stock opened at $80.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.64.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $281,351.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,104 shares of company stock worth $19,599,029 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.