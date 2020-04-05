803 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,680,406.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total value of $1,734,941.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,410,797.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $449.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.40.

NOC opened at $313.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $328.08 and a 200 day moving average of $352.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

