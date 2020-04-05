Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

MPC stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.07.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

