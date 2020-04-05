Fulton Bank N.A. Has $268,000 Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTAS opened at $164.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.39 and its 200-day moving average is $261.76. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $304.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.09.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

