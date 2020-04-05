Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Copart were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,613,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,357,000 after acquiring an additional 303,938 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,524,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,023 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,391,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,836,000 after acquiring an additional 220,919 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,008,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,002 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,895 shares of company stock worth $16,803,499. 14.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPRT opened at $61.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $104.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

