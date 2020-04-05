Fulton Bank N.A. Has $274,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.4171 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

