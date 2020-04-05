FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 249,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 25.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,834,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,824,774,000 after acquiring an additional 970,653 shares during the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 95.2% in the third quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 449,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after acquiring an additional 219,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.26. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.50.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.