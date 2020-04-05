Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 1,251 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $3,889,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $643,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 486,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 157,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.53.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day moving average is $66.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,261 shares in the company, valued at $28,862,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

803 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.
Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp
Fulton Bank N.A. Has $268,000 Holdings in Cintas Co.
Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stake in Copart, Inc.
Fulton Bank N.A. Has $274,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd.
FirstEnergy Corp. Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.
