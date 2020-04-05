Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 1,251 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $3,889,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $643,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 486,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 157,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.53.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day moving average is $66.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,261 shares in the company, valued at $28,862,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.