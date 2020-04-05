Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Holdings Lifted by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW stock opened at $420.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $510.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $555.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $599.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $580.00 to $566.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.75.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.