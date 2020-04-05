Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 46.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,168 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in NeoGenomics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 29,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NEO stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.91 and a beta of 0.98.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $3,027,149.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,706,760.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $8,553,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,234 shares in the company, valued at $5,616,882.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.