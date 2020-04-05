Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Waters were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Waters by 345.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Waters by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Waters by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Waters by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Waters by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters stock opened at $179.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.01. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $254.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $587,120.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Waters from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Waters currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $190.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

