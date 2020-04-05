Fulton Bank N.A. Has $310,000 Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 15,587.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after buying an additional 2,103,308 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,446,000 after buying an additional 17,652 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 775,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,352,000 after buying an additional 58,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,155,000 after buying an additional 20,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,059,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $244,095.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,666.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $495,895.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,931.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,977 shares of company stock worth $3,721,896. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock opened at $127.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.17. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $180.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). Nordson had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $494.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.17.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

