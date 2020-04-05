Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 3,541 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,137,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $494,562,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in American International Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,554,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $849,749,000 after buying an additional 1,996,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on AIG shares. ValuEngine raised American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Standpoint Research raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American International Group from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of AIG opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. American International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.72.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

