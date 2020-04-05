Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,551 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $67.62 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.61. The company has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.78%.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,361,805.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $5,100,120.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,357 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,105 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

