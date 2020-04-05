Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Edison International by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

EIX opened at $49.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.38. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.51. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

