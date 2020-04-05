Fulton Bank N.A. Has $354,000 Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $152.15 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $216.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Societe Generale raised Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.67.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

