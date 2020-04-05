Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,450 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 4.0% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Invesco by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 19,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Invesco by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $22.18.
IVZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Autonomous Res upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.
Invesco Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
