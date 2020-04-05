Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,450 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 4.0% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Invesco by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 19,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Invesco by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $22.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IVZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Autonomous Res upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

