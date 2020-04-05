DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $365,000 Stock Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,120,937 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in AES were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter worth about $1,397,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 10.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 34.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,515,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,755,000 after buying an additional 389,059 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 77.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter worth about $8,667,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Pimenta purchased 5,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $49,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,596. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tarun Khanna purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $48,461.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,461. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 39,293 shares of company stock worth $442,461. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AES has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Shares of AES opened at $12.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. AES Corp has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

