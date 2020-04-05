Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.00.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $526.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.19. CoStar Group Inc has a twelve month low of $473.91 and a twelve month high of $746.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $653.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $615.51.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $374.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

