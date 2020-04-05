Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CROX. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Crocs from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. CL King reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.10.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $14.71 on Friday. Crocs has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Crocs had a return on equity of 94.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 15,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $367,221.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,173.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $43,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,919.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,575 shares of company stock worth $468,427 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,142,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 427.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,765,000 after buying an additional 1,601,312 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,323,000 after buying an additional 101,085 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

