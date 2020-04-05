Continental’s (CTTAY) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CTTAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. Continental has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

