Continental’s (CTTAY) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CTTAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. Continental has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Analyst Recommendations for Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

803 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.
803 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.
Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp
Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp
Fulton Bank N.A. Has $268,000 Holdings in Cintas Co.
Fulton Bank N.A. Has $268,000 Holdings in Cintas Co.
Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stake in Copart, Inc.
Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stake in Copart, Inc.
Fulton Bank N.A. Has $274,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd.
Fulton Bank N.A. Has $274,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd.
FirstEnergy Corp. Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.
FirstEnergy Corp. Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report