CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
CNP has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.
CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.42. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $657,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 72,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 17,426 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.
About CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.
