CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CNP has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.42. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $657,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 72,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 17,426 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

