ValuEngine Downgrades Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) to Sell

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN opened at $11.00 on Friday. Colony Bankcorp has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $107.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO T Heath Fountain purchased 2,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $31,471.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,747.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly C. Dockery purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,330 shares of company stock worth $112,075. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $7,807,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 700.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

