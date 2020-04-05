Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Agilysys from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price target on Agilysys from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.43.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $41.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anthony Pritchett sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $143,700.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,023.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dana Sue Jones purchased 2,810 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $40,154.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,247.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Agilysys in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Agilysys by 16.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 83,486 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Agilysys by 18.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Agilysys by 15.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Agilysys by 136.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 37,029 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

