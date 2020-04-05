Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Agilysys from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price target on Agilysys from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.43.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $41.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anthony Pritchett sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $143,700.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,023.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dana Sue Jones purchased 2,810 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $40,154.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,247.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Agilysys in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Agilysys by 16.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 83,486 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Agilysys by 18.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Agilysys by 15.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Agilysys by 136.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 37,029 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CenterPoint Energy Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
CenterPoint Energy Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
ValuEngine Downgrades Colony Bankcorp to Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades Colony Bankcorp to Sell
Agilysys Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine
Agilysys Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Global Water Resources to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Global Water Resources to Sell
Forrester Research Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Forrester Research Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FirstCash to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FirstCash to Hold


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report