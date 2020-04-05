Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) to Sell

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Several other research firms have also commented on GWRS. BidaskClub raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

GWRS stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.85 million, a PE ratio of 88.55, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $14.99.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRS. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Global Water Resources by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the third quarter worth $106,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 20.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

