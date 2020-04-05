Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

FORR has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Barrington Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Forrester Research from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forrester Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.06 million, a P/E ratio of -49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Forrester Research had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $124.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.24 million. On average, research analysts predict that Forrester Research will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $68,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

