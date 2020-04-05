Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) to Hold

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

FCFS stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $60.04 and a 12 month high of $106.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.33.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,429,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,799,000 after acquiring an additional 14,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

