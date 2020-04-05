Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Get Entegris alerts:

ENTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Entegris from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Entegris stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.81. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.05.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.70 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $747,661.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.