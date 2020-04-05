Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) to “Buy”

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $94.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Docusign to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Docusign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Docusign has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $98.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.75.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Docusign will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $150,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 479,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,022,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $701,053.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,974,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,191,299 shares of company stock valued at $169,776,198. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,242,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Docusign by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Docusign by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Docusign by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Docusign by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

