Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) to Buy

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Get Check Cap alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHEK. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Check Cap in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Check Cap in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

CHEK stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. Check Cap has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.94.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Check Cap will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Check Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Cap (CHEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.