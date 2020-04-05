Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the oil and natural gas exploration and production. It focuses on deposits of Stack, Meramec and Osage, Oswego, and Woodford located in Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle. Chaparral Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK. “

Get Chaparral Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHAP. Roth Capital cut Chaparral Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of CHAP stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 3.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. Chaparral Energy has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $65.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.69 million. Chaparral Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 198.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Chaparral Energy will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chaparral Energy by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 32,446 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Chaparral Energy by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 13,494 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Chaparral Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,251,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 260,938 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Chaparral Energy by 64,973.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 55,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy in the fourth quarter worth $594,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chaparral Energy (CHAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chaparral Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaparral Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.