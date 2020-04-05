John Wagner Buys 290,383 Shares of Wagners Holding Company Ltd (ASX:WGN) Stock

Wagners Holding Company Ltd (ASX:WGN) insider John Wagner purchased 290,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.79 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$229,983.34 ($163,108.75).

WGN stock opened at A$0.91 ($0.65) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.14. Wagners Holding Company Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.57 ($0.40) and a 1 year high of A$2.75 ($1.95). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.87. The firm has a market cap of $170.35 million and a PE ratio of 32.50.

About Wagners

Wagners Holding Company Limited produces and sells construction materials in Australia and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction Materials and Services, and New Generation Building Materials. The Construction Materials and Services segment provides cement, flyash, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and reinforcing steel.

