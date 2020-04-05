John Wagner Buys 290,383 Shares of Wagners Holding Company Ltd (ASX:WGN) Stock

Wagners Holding Company Ltd (ASX:WGN) insider John Wagner purchased 290,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.79 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$229,983.34 ($163,108.75).
WGN stock opened at A$0.91 ($0.65) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.14. Wagners Holding Company Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.57 ($0.40) and a 1 year high of A$2.75 ($1.95). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.87. The firm has a market cap of $170.35 million and a PE ratio of 32.50.
About Wagners
Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Wagners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wagners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.