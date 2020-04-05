Jeff Mcneil Sells 7,500 Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $227,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,602 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,456.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeff Mcneil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $187,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $28.69 on Friday. Enphase Energy Inc has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 0.72.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The business had revenue of $210.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

