Insider Buying: NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Director Buys $184,140.00 in Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Director Peter Svennilson bought 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $184,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Svennilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 31st, Peter Svennilson bought 118,067 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,479,379.51.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Peter Svennilson bought 2,416 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $30,175.84.

On Monday, March 23rd, Peter Svennilson acquired 170,387 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $1,981,600.81.

On Thursday, March 19th, Peter Svennilson acquired 148,464 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $1,720,697.76.

On Thursday, March 5th, Peter Svennilson acquired 8,307 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $149,526.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Peter Svennilson acquired 38,758 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $697,256.42.

On Thursday, February 27th, Peter Svennilson acquired 33,896 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $607,077.36.

Shares of NGM stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $22.95.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 45.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 40,725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 38,591 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

