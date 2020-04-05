Jennifer Schneider Sells 6,700 Shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Stock

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) President Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $182,039.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 209,104 shares in the company, valued at $5,681,355.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LVGO opened at $29.05 on Friday. Livongo Health has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $45.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average is $24.68. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 32.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.27 million. Livongo Health’s revenue was up 137.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Livongo Health will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

LVGO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Livongo Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Livongo Health by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,480,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,092,000 after acquiring an additional 426,846 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Livongo Health by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Livongo Health in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Livongo Health by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 80,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Livongo Health in the fourth quarter valued at $532,000. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

