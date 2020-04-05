Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.01). Casa Systems posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.77 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $4.50 to $2.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casa Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

Casa Systems stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $261.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Casa Systems by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,433,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,806 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,257,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Casa Systems by 398.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 250,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Casa Systems by 22.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 117,609 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Casa Systems by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 386,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 117,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casa Systems (CASA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CenterPoint Energy Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
CenterPoint Energy Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
ValuEngine Downgrades Colony Bankcorp to Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades Colony Bankcorp to Sell
Agilysys Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine
Agilysys Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Global Water Resources to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Global Water Resources to Sell
Forrester Research Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Forrester Research Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FirstCash to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FirstCash to Hold


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report