Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.01). Casa Systems posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.77 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $4.50 to $2.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casa Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

Casa Systems stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $261.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Casa Systems by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,433,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,806 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,257,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Casa Systems by 398.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 250,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Casa Systems by 22.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 117,609 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Casa Systems by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 386,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 117,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

