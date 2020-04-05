Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.40 (Strong Buy) from the five brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Northern Oil and Gas’ rating score has declined by 40% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $1.64 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Northern Oil and Gas an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOG shares. BidaskClub raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Imperial Capital raised Northern Oil and Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NOG opened at $0.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.