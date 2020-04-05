Critical Analysis: Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) vs. Its Peers

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM) is one of 138 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Beam Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

48.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Beam Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Beam Therapeutics Competitors 1302 3874 7835 356 2.54

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 54.49%. Given Beam Therapeutics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beam Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Beam Therapeutics Competitors -4,761.72% -144.49% -38.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 N/A -1.15 Beam Therapeutics Competitors $750.93 million $137.67 million 3.10

Beam Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.