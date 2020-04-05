Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:ADES opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09. The company has a market cap of $108.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.20. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 million. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 33.11%. Research analysts predict that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADES. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 20.0% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 30,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 13.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

