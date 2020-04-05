Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Position in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 924,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,288 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Guardant Health worth $72,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. FMR LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 5.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 13.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after buying an additional 60,666 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at $648,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $60.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.21. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -72.01 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.49. Guardant Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 178,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $12,436,234.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,472,181 shares in the company, valued at $242,462,399.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $1,158,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,196.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,269 shares of company stock valued at $16,295,192. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

