Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,154 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.13% of Global Payments worth $71,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Global Payments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,300,435. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $126.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.39.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Advanced Emissions Solutions Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
Advanced Emissions Solutions Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 966,169 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc
Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 966,169 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc
Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Position in Guardant Health Inc
Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Position in Guardant Health Inc
Global Payments Inc Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.
Global Payments Inc Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.
Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
Cummins Inc. Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.
Cummins Inc. Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report