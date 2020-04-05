Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,043 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $72,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,134,010,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,492,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,361,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,302,000 after acquiring an additional 124,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,981,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,622,000 after acquiring an additional 77,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,940,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,852,000 after buying an additional 485,983 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.24. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.25.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

