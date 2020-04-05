Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.10% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $74,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 406.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $193.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded Estee Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $154.08 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The firm has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.11.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

