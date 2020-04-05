Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 653,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99,936 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $78,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,534,000 after purchasing an additional 164,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $87,970,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $532,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,462,000 after purchasing an additional 28,941 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

In other news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $2,033,006.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

RS opened at $79.76 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $122.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.24.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

