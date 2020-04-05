DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Makes New $138,000 Investment in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,021,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 437.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 103,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 84,545 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,243,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 26,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $789,000.

COMT opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.62. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $33.97.

