DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Makes New Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $322,798,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,985,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,924 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Public Storage by 2,670.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 323,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,821,000 after purchasing an additional 311,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,793,000 after purchasing an additional 235,577 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,849,000 after purchasing an additional 141,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $267.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $255.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.11.

Shares of PSA opened at $194.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.21. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $266.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Latest News

