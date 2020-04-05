DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $146,000 Stake in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its stake in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 96.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,849 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 4,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John William Gibson purchased 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $260,307.06. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $77.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.40. ONE Gas Inc has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $96.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.36.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.92 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

OGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

