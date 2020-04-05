1,771 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Bought by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $86.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.06. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $95.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

